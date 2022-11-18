Husso allowed four goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.
Defense was optional in this game, especially in the third period, but the Red Wings' offense was better than the Sharks'. The win snapped Husso's personal three-game skid, but it was far from a convincing performance from the Finn. He's now at 6-2-3 with a 2.69 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 11 starts. He's yet to appear in more than two consecutive games, so it's possible Alex Nedeljkovic draws in for a start Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, though nothing has been announced officially.
