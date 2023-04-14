Husso made 27 saves in a 5-0 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

Husso got no help from his teammates, who seemed to be simply looking forward to the offseason. He ends the season on a 0-3-1 run and is 3-9-2 in his last 14. Husso and the Wings have struggled as the season progressed, but it's clear he brings stability to the Wings' net. Overall, he finished this season with the most wins of his career (26), including four shutouts. Husso's fantasy stock will rise next season if the team can take another step forward.