Husso saved 30 of 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Husso had won his previous two contests while allowing just two goals in each of those games. He's now 11-4-4 with a 2.56 GAA and .916 save percentage in 19 contests this season. Detroit has been leaning on Husso heavily, putting him in net in 10 of its last 12 games.