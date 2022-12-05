Husso surrendered two goals on 34 shots in Detroit's 4-2 win versus the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Husso ended his two-game losing streak, and his run of three straight games where he's allowed at least three goals. He improved to 10-4-3 with a 2.58 GAA and .912 save percentage in 17 contests this season. Detroit has been leaning on Husso over Alex Nedeljkovic, who has struggled in 2022-23 with a 2-3-0 record, 3.96 GAA and .880 save percentage in eight games.