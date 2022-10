Husso turned aside 30 shots during a 2-1 victory over the Wild on Saturday.

Husso, who helped the Red Wings snap its recent skid, became the team's first netminder to make back-to-back starts this season. The Red Wings, who had dropped four of their last five (1-2-2), entered the campaign planning to alternate starts between Husso and Alex Nedeljkovic. Husso, who improved to 3-1-1, could be in line to stake a claim for the No. 1 role.