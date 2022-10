Husso turned aside 28 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Boston.

Three of Bruins' goals were scored on power plays, and the Red Wings consistently put their netminder in bad situations at even strength, too. Husso has given up five goals in two of his first four starts this season but only one total in the other two, and he'll likely continue splitting the workload with Alex Nedeljkovic until one of them starts to heat up.