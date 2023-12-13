Husso stopped 33 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Blues.
Facing the club that selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, Husso had a bit of a shaky second period but bounced back in the third as Detroit scored three unanswered goals to put the game away. The 28-year-old netminder has just one regulation loss in his last six starts, going 4-1-1 over that stretch, but his 3.84 GAA and .881 save percentage during that time aren't making a strong case for more playing time.
