Husso saved 37 of 40 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders on Monday.

Husso has allowed at least three goals in each of his last three starts, but in his defense, he's also faced a minimum of 30 shots in each of those contests. He's 4-2-1 with a 3.28 GAA and a .900 save percentage in seven outings this year. Husso might not improve much in terms of GAA or save percentage as the campaign progresses, but the Red Wings are shaping up to be an offensive powerhouse, so the 28-year-old might be a solid source of wins for fantasy managers.