Husso (lower body) stopped 34 of 36 shots in a 3-1 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Husso missed Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders because of the injury. Detroit had a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission of Sunday's contest, but Husso surrendered two goals on nine shots in the second. Philadelphia's final marker was scored on an empty net. The 28-year-old goaltender has a 23-16-6 record, 2.93 GAA and .904 save percentage in 46 outings this season. Although he couldn't beat the Flyers, the contest was still a big improvement over his previous two starts, where he posted a 5.36 GAA and an .828 save percentage.