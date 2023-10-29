Husso made 27 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He allowed three goals.

His teammates were outcompeted badly in the first period, and Husso did all he could to hold them in the game. On Pavel Zacha's power-play goal that made it 1-0, Husso made two great saves before Zacha stuffed in a rebound. The second goal got past him clean and the third was scored on a David Pastrnak penalty shot. Saturday was Husso's first regulation loss since opening night against the Devils (3-2-1), but his 3.33 GAA and .894 save percentage pale in comparison to James Reimer's 2-1-0, 1.68 GAA and .939 save percentage. He needs to tighten things up, or Reimer will start to steal starts.