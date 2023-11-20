Husso returned to practice Monday following the birth of his child, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Husso traveled to Sweden for the Global Series nine days ago, but he headed back to Motown the next morning to be with his wife and newborn girl. The Red Wings lost both games in Stockholm, with the Original Six club giving one start apiece to veterans James Reimer and Alex Lyon, who made his team debut, squaring off against the Senators and Maple Leafs, respectively. Husso, who owns a 6-3-1 record, 3.61 GAA and .885 save percentage, reportedly skated in Sweden, though it's too soon to tell whether he'll get the nod for Wednesday's home clash with the Devils.