Husso (illness) will not be available against Ottawa on Saturday, Red Wings reporter Carley Johnston reports.

Magnus Hellberg will get the start while Alex Nedeljkovic will be the backup. Husso has a 12-6-5 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .908 save percentage, but he has struggled of late, giving up 17 goals on 119 shots over his last four games.

