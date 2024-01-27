Husso (lower body) stopped all 25 shots in a 3-0 win over AHL Belleville on Friday.

Husso was sent down Thursday on a conditioning stint and looked back in form in his first game action since Dec. 18. Husso was 9-5-2 with a 3.53 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 18 appearances with the Red Wings before his injury. He could return to Detroit as early as Wednesday versus Ottawa, but it is more likely he will come back after the All-Star break and get in extra playing time with the Griffins. Upon his return to the Red Wings, Husso will back up Alex Lyon.