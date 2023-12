Husso (lower body) was put on injured reserve Wednesday.

Husso was injured during Monday's game, so this move is likely retroactive to that date. The goaltender might be on IR for longer than the minimum, though, after coach Derek Lalone declared him week-to-week Tuesday. Husso has a 9-5-2 record, 3.47 GAA and .895 save percentage in 17 outings this year.