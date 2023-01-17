Husso stopped 17 of 22 shots before being replaced by Magnus Hellberg to begin the third period of Monday's 6-3 loss to Colorado.

All five goals against Husso came before the Red Wings had even gotten on the board, but the netminder shouldn't shoulder all of the blame. Two of the tallies came on Colorado power plays, two on Detroit defensive breakdowns, and one when Nathan MacKinnon was checked straight into Husso and left him unable to reach Artturi Lehkonen's shot from the slot. Husso has lost four of his last six starts, giving up four or more goals four times during that stretch, and on the season the 27-year-old has a 3.10 GAA and .899 save percentage.