General manager Steve Yzerman said Friday that Husso (lower body) will be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season, Sean Shapiro of EP Rinkside reports.

Husso only played once after Dec. 20, as he suffered a recurrence Feb. 13 in giving up one goal on seven shots before he was removed against the Oilers. He is now considered healthy and will battle Alex Lyon for the No. 1 job with the Red Wings, though Yzerman did say that he will look at the goalie market, come the start of free agency.