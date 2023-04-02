Husso (lower body) will not dress for Sunday's game in Toronto.
Husso has now missed the last seven games and there's been little information on his timeline. Alex Nedeljkovic will get the starting nod Sunday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Ruled out for next two contests•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Still being evaluated•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Won't return Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Surrenders five goals Monday•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Starting as expected•