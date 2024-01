Husso (lower body) is skating, but hasn't regained full maneuverability, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Husso, who hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 18, has a 9-5-2 record, 3.53 GAA and .893 save percentage in 18 outings this year. Alex Lyon is expected to start in Thursday's game versus Edmonton and, with Husso still recovering, James Reimer will likely serve as the backup.