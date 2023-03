Husso (lower body) is expected to play again this season but won't be ready to face either Carolina or Winnipeg on Thursday or Friday, respectively, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Husso was mired in a three-game losing streak during which he notched a 4.46 GAA and .806 save percentage. Until the 28-year-old backstop is given the all-clear, it appears Alex Nedeljkovic will see the majority of the starts, though Magnus Hellberg could also be in the mix.