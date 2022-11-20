Husso made 27 saves in a 6-1 victory over Columbus on Saturday.
Emil Bemstrom was the only Blue Jacket to beat him. He converted a pass at the post from Boone Jenner in the first minute of the second period. Husso has won two straight games and is 7-2-3 on the season.
