Husso (lower body) was loaned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday for a conditioning assignment.

Husso's only appearance since Dec. 18 lasted for just 8:48 of ice time against Edmonton on Feb. 13. He has posted a 9-5-2 record this season with a 3.55 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 19 appearances with the Red Wings. Alex Lyon and James Reimer have been handling the goaltending duties for Detroit during Husso's extended absence.