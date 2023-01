Husso is slated to start on the road against Montreal on Thursday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Husso has won two of his last three starts while stopping 84 of 90 shots over that span. He's 16-11-5 with a 3.00 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 33 contests in 2022-23. Montreal has dropped two of its last three games, bringing its record to 20-25-3.