Husso is slated to be between the pipes at home versus the Penguins on Monday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Husso is expected to start the season sharing the crease with Alex Nedlejkovic but could put himself in a position to feature Opening Night against the Canadiens with a strong final few training camp outings. The 27-year-old Finn was solid for the Blues last season, posting a 24-7-6 record with two shutouts and a .919 save percentage in 40 contests.