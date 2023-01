Husso stopped 32 of 37 shots Tuesday, helping the Red Wings to a 7-5 win over the Jets.

While both goaltenders did not look great tonight, Husso was able to get the better of Connor Hellebuyck, winning the contest with a shaky .865 save percentage. After starting his Red Wings tenure strong, Husso struggled in the month of December, posting a 3-3-2 record with a 3.33 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Husso will likely continue to receive the bulk of starts moving forward for Detroit.