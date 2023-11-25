Husso made 25 saves in Friday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Boston's only been beaten twice in regulation so far this season, and Husso was the goalie to do it both times. The 28-year-old hadn't played since Nov. 11, missing Detroit's games in Sweden for the Global Series due to the birth of his child, and Friday's outing was the first time since Oct. 21 he'd allowed fewer than three goals. Despite his 3.47 GAA and .888 save percentage on the year, Husso's won four of his last five starts and carries a 7-3-1 record.