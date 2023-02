Husso made 32 saves in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Detroit's offense was on point, but Husso was also in good form and denied some dangerous attempts by Vancouver that might have allowed the visitors to get back in the game, including a Quinn Hughes penalty shot early in the third period. The win was Husso's fifth in his last seven starts, a stretch in which he's posted a strong .923 save percentage.