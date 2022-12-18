Husso made 22 saves in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Ottawa's final goal was scored into an empty net and was one of two short-handed tallies for the Sens, while they also got three power-play goals past Husso. It's the first time in six December starts the 27-year-old netminder has given up more than three goals, and on the season he carries a solid 2.61 GAA and .913 save percentage.