Husso made 18 saves in relief Saturday in a 1-0 loss to the Flyers.

He replaced Alex Lyon, who made 14 saves on 15 shots before he left the game at 6:10 of the second due to injury. Husso earned the game's third star for his effort. The Wings are scuffling right now with five losses in their last six games (1-4-1). Use caution with him in your net.