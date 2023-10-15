Husso made 22 saves in a 6-4 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Husso allowed two goals in a 3:06 span in the first that put his team down 2-1, but got into a groove as the game wore on. He has his first win of the season, but he's allowed seven goals on 55 shots (.873 save percentage) in two games. Husso is going to see a heavy workload this season behind a still young squad, so he needs to tighten things up soon.