Husso is set to start in Wednesday's home game versus Chicago, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Husso is 0-3-1 with a 3.72 GAA and an .872 save percentage over his last four outings, so he'll be looking to end his losing streak. Through 46 contests this season, Husso has a 23-16-6 record, 2.93 GAA and .904 save percentage. Chicago has the 32nd-ranked offense with 2.48 goals per game in 2022-23.