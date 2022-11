Husso was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports, indicating he will start Monday's home game against Toronto.

Husso has won his past four outings, including a 21-save effort in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over Arizona. He has a 9-2-3 record this season with a 2.39 GAA and a .919 save percentage. As a member of the Blues last year, Husso stopped 34 of 37 shots in a victory against the Maple Leafs.