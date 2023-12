Husso is expected to start at home against San Jose on Thursday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Husso has an 8-4-1 record, 3.47 GAA and .891 save percentage in 13 appearances this season. He stopped 26 of 30 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory over Montreal in his last start Saturday. San Jose has a league-worst 2.00 goals per game this year, but the Sharks have been effective lately, scoring 16 goals over their last three contests.