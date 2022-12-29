Husso is expected to start on the road against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Husso is 12-6-5 with a 2.72 GAA and .912 save percentage in 23 games this season. He's been cold recently, recording a 4.24 GAA and .879 save percentage in his last three starts. Pittsburgh has the ninth-best offense with 3.35 goals per game in 2022-23.