Husso set aside 15 of 16 shots en route to a 5-2 preseason win over the Capitals on Saturday.

Husso looked sharp in his preseason debut, with the only damage against him coming in the form of a Dylan Strome power-play tally. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said last week that Husso will manage a workload similar to what he endured last season, meaning the Finnish netminder figures to log between 55-58 starts. When he needs a breather during the regular season, James Reimer -- whom the Wings signed in free agency -- would be next in line to get the call as the No. 2 backstop.