Husso will start Saturday's road game against Columbus.

Husso is coming off a 21-save effort in Thursday's 7-4 win over San Jose. He has a 6-2-3 record this season with a 2.69 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Husso has a mark of 1-1-0 against the Blue Jackets in his career, stopping 46 of 54 shots.