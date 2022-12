Husso will start Tuesday's home game against Carolina, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Husso will get the first half of Detroit's back-to-back and another start Wednesday at Minnesota hasn't been ruled out yet. His personal two-game win streak was snapped Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas. Husso has a record of 11-4-4 this season with a 2.56 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Hurricanes sit 27th in the league with 2.89 goals per game.