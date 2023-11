Husso will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Rangers, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Husso is coming off a 26-save performance in Saturday's 5-4 win over Boston. He has a 5-2-1 record this season with a 3.37 GAA and an .896 save percentage through eight games played. The Rangers rank 18th in the league this campaign with 3.09 goals per game.