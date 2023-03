Husso will patrol the home crease during Thursday's matchup with the Kraken, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Husso struggled in his last start Tuesday against Ottawa, surrendering six goals on just 27 shots en route to an ugly 6-1 defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Seattle squad that's averaging 3.80 goals per game on the road this campaign, fourth in the NHL.