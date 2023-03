Husso, as expected, will be between the pipes at home versus the Panthers on Monday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso has given up five or more goals in three of his last seven contests, including Saturday's matchup with the Avalanche in which he conceded five goals on 21 shots. With Detroit entering a back-to-back, Magnus will patrol the crease versus the Blues on Tuesday before Husso retakes his place in goal versus St. Louis on Thursday.