Husso will get the home crease against Florida on Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso has been shaky in his last two starts, giving up nine goals on 39 shots in losses to Pittsburgh and New Jersey. Husso is 12-7-3 with a 2.94 GAA and a .904 save percentage this season. He will face the Panthers, who led the NHL in scoring last season with 350 goals, but have fallen back this season, averaging 3.28 goals per game, 10th best in the NHL.