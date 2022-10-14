Husso will get the home crease versus the Canadiens on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Husso will get the Opening Night assignment while Alex Nedeljkovic will start Saturday against the Devils in New Jersey. Coach Derek Lalonde will likely split the action between the two netminders, at least to start the season. Husso was 25-7-6 for the Blues last season with a 2.56 GAA and a .919 save percentage. He goes against the Canadiens who beat the Maple Leafs at home 4-3 Wednesday but were 11-23-7 on road last season.