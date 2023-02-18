Husso will defend the road net versus Seattle on Saturday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso has taken over the reins as the No. 1 netminder in Detroit and is currently riding a four-game winning streak as the Red Wings are back in the playoff picture. They trail the eighth place Islanders by three points but have four games in hand. Husso has a 21-12-5 record with a 2.91 GAA and .905 save percentage. He has a tough matchup versus the Kraken, who are fifth in NHL scoring with 193 goals.