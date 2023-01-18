Husso will patrol the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Golden Knights, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso struggled in his last start Monday against the Avalanche, surrendering five goals on just 22 shots before being replaced by Magnus Hellberg at the start of the third period of the eventual 6-3 loss. He'll try to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Vegas team that's only averaging 2.68 goals per game at home this year, 31st in the NHL.