Husso will defend the road net Tuesday versus Washington, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso's four-game win streak was snapped Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Seattle. He has a 21-13-5 record this season with a 2.95 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 40 games played. The Capitals sit 22nd in the league this year with 3.00 goals per game.