Husso will guard the road goal Monday versus Washington, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso surrendered five goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 loss to Ottawa on Saturday. He has a record of 11-6-4 this season with a 2.61 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Husso made 33 stops in a 3-1 victory over the Capitals on Nov. 3. Washington sits 20th in the league this year with 3.03 goals per game.