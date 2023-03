Coach Derek Lalonde said Saturday that Husso will be between the pipes at home versus Florida on Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Husso gave up five goals on 21 shots before he was pulled at the 5:16 mark of the third period in a 5-1 loss to Colorado. Husso is 25-18-6 with a .901 save percentage this season. He will be making his fourth straight start and sixth start in his last seven games.