Husso will guard the home crease against the Rangers on Thursday, NHL beat reporter Sean Shapiro reports.

Husso has been terrific this season, having gone 5-1-2 with a 1.86 GAA and a .941 save percentage. He has given the Red Wings the top-notch goaltending they were hoping for when Detroit picked him up in a trade with the Blues during the offseason. Husso will take on the Rangers who are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.