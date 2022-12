Husso will guard the visiting cage against Dallas on Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Husso was on his game Tuesday, as he stopped 44 shots in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay. Husso has been great for the Red Wings, as he has easily taken over as the No. 1 goaltender. He is 11-4-3 with a 2.54 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Husso has another tough matchup against the Stars, who are third in scoring in the NHL with 102 goals in 27 games.