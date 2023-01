Husso will be between the home pipes against Columbus on Saturday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso was terrific Thursday in a 4-1 win over Toronto as he turned aside 32 shots. Husso is 14-8-5 with a 2.95 GAA and a .904 save percentage. He will face the Blue Jackets, who are averaging 2.54 goals per game, the third-lowest in the NHL.