Husso will get the home crease versus Vancouver on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Husso is coming off an outstanding performance Thursday, stopping 35 shots in a 2-1 victory over Calgary. Husso is 18-12-5 with a 2.97 GAA and a .902 save percentage this season. He will face the Canucks, who have a new head coach in Rick Tocchet and are tied for eighth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.37 goals per game.